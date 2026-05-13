Tove Lo Announces New Album ‘ESTRUS,’ Releases ‘I’m Your Girl Right?’ & Announces ‘ESTRUS Tour’ 2026

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Tove Lo is back with a brand new album era.

The 38-year-old “Habits (Stay High)” superstar revealed that her sixth studio album, ESTRUS, will be released on September 18 via Pretty Swede Records.

The album can already be pre-ordered here in a variety of formats.

Find out the meaning of Tove Lo’s new album ESTRUS

Here’s a description of the album…

After years of locating truth somewhere between hedonism and vulnerability, her sixth album ESTRUS (meaning female mammal in heat) dives into an even deeper, uncharted level of honesty. Inspired by The Knife, Robyn, and much of the Swedish indie dance music she grew up on, Tove Lo recorded the propulsive electro-pop of ESTRUS with her longtime collaborator Ludvig Söderberg, alongside Elvira Anderfjärd and Luka Kloser (Addison Rae), and includes a standout collaboration with internationally acclaimed Belgian-born artist, writer, producer and designer, Stromae.



The album was recorded in LA, Stockholm, and in a small fishing village in Sweden where she spent summers as a child and where she also made parts of Dirt Femme. Returning there brought everything back: “growing up, being depressed, struggling with my eating disorder, going through breakups, family drama, loss, everything.”



To get to the core of herself, she realized she had to return to where she was first formed. That messy younger self is still accessible to her, now refracted through time.



Speaking about the new album, Tove Lo reveals, “Estrus is an animal in heat. It’s primal. It’s my mind and my body wanting different things, wanting everything. There’s no good advice on this album… just a lot of feelings, no solutions.”

Tove Lo releases ESTRUS lead single “I’m your girl right?”

Along with the album announcement, Tove also just released the lead single “I’m your girl right?” along with a music video directed by Nogari, who also worked with Tove on the 2023 music video for “Borderline.”

The video was shot outside São Paulo in a former monastery, and includes over 70 dancers.

Tove shared a statement about the new single:

“The first song and video from my new album ESTRUS are out. I know you’ve been waiting a long time and I hope it’s worth the wait. It was for me! Can’t wait to share the rest of this album with you. We shot this video in Brazil and I think it turned out so stunning. The best crew ever. Thank you with all my heart to Nogari and your whole team, our minds blend so beautifully twisted together.” – Tove Lo

Tove Lo announces ESTRUS Tour for 2026

Plus, Tove Lo revealed she’s hitting the road with the 2026 ESTRUS TOUR, starting on September 15 in Nashville, Tenn.

The Presale for the North American leg begins Monday, May 18 at 1 p.m. local time. See the tour dates inside!



American Express is providing eligible Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets for the US and Canadian dates, starting Monday, May 18 at 9 a.m. local time through Tuesday, May 19 at 10 p.m. local time. Terms apply. The Presale for the UK/EU leg begins Monday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public, starting Wednesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. local time.



Fans can sign up for presale at tove-lo.com.

Here’s what she had to say about going on the road again…

“Finally!!! The ESTRUS Tour begins with six North America release shows in September followed by my biggest UK/EU tour to date this November. I’m gonna make this very special. Also taking some iconic people with me on the road – Mallrat and Cobrah (NY only) in North America and Rose Gray in UK/EU. Many more shows to be announced… We’re just getting started! Can’t wait to be absolutely unhinged together again.” – Tove Lo

ESTRUS Album Tracklisting

a lot of feelings, no solutions

I’m your girl right?

if I could I would

des fleurs x stromae

DNH

F.A.M.T

I’m the cake

the bad one

die for my art with a lonely heart

are we on a break

idiot

roomie

source of life



9/15 – The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN Ù

9/16 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL Ù

9/19 – Under The K Bridge – Brooklyn, NY Ø Ù

9/22 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON Ù

9/27 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA Ù

10/01 – Pepsi Center WTC – Mexico City, MX Ù

11/05 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK ?

11/07 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK ?

11/09 – Forest National – Brussels, BE ?

11/10 – L’Olympia – Paris, FR ?

11/12 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL ?

11/14 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, DE ?

11/16 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, DK ?

11/17 – Spektrum – Oslo, NO ?

11/19 – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, SE ?

Ù – Mallrat Supporting

? – Rose Gray Supporting

Ø – With Special Guest Cobrah

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