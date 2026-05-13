Travis Kelce Shares Details on London Trip with Taylor Swift, Reviews Sadie Sink & Noah Jupe as ‘Romeo & Juliet’

Credit: Backgrid

Travis Kelce is giving some details about his trip to London with Taylor Swift!

If you don’t know, the superstar couple traveled across the pond to check out Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe in Romeo & Juliet, playing on the West End. Superfans know that Taylor and Sadie collaborated on the “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” music video.

On “New Heights” with his brother Jason, Travis dished on some of the details.

“London is fun, Jason,” Travis said. “For the most part, had some really good food and enjoyed some plays.”

What did Travis think of Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe’s performances?

“Saw Sadie Sink, and, I believe, Noah Jupe is his name. He’s f—ing phenomenal as Romeo. Sadie was as Juliet as well,” Travis shared.

Travis also shared a restaurant he and Taylor went to while there

He noted they indulged in “one of the most surprising meals” at a restaurant called Gymkhana.

He called the Indian establishment “f—ing remarkable.”

“Every dish they brought out, I didn’t ask a single question. I just dove in. The only questions that I had to ask was how hot or how spicy the heat of the spice,” he said, adding they went with a more “mild” dish menu.

Jason also teased Travis a bit for his palate.

“You didn’t like food before you started dating with Taylor. That’s all I’m saying,” Jason joked, which Travis said was “bogus.”

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