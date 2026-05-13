Trump Makes Surprising Comment About Americans’ Finances amid Ongoing War with Iran: ‘I Don’t Think About Anybody’

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Donald Trump made it clear that he isn’t worried about the economy and the impact inflation is having on Americans at home amid his ongoing war with Iran.

The 79-year-old president was questioned about the war while speaking to the press on Tuesday (May 12) before a trip to China.

Asked, “To what extent are American’s financial situations motivating you to make a deal?” he replied, “Not even a little bit.”

Trump said he was only thinking about one thing, and it’s not the financial impact of the war.

“The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran — they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.”

His comments came the same day that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics issued a report about inflation increasing 3.8%. People noted that the number was the highest seen in the United States since 2023 and highlighted that the average cost of gas increased 38 cents in April.

The president insisted inflation was a temporary problem for Americans.

Earlier in the conference, Trump was questioned on inflation and asked if his policies weren’t working.

“My policies are working incredibly,” he replied. “If you go back to just before the war, for the last three months, inflation was at 1.7%. Now, we had a choice: Let these lunatics have a nuclear weapon. If you want to do that, then you’re a stupid person. And you happen to be,” he told the reporter. “I mean, I know you very well. Anybody that wants them to have a nuclear weapon is a stupid person.

Trump repeatedly referenced Iran’s nuclear capabilities during the 17 minutes he spoke to the press. He also echoed a promise that inflation and gas prices would go down as soon as the war ended.

Trump has frequently been questioned on the financial implications of the war.

The president has consistently signaled that he wasn’t concerned about what he views as a temporary spike in prices since launching an attack on Iran in late February. In March, he had a blunt response when asked if he was concerned that Americans were paying more for gas.

During another press conference in April, Trump said that all he had to do was “leave Iran” to cause prices to “come tumbling down.” However, he hasn’t been able to provide a specific timeline on when the war should come to a close.

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