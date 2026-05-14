A Star Is Born’s Rafi Gavron Reveals the ‘Gayest Thing He’s Ever Done’ in Candid TikTok Street Interview

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May 14, 2026
Credit: Getty

Rafi Gavron is making a surprising revelation during a street interview.

The 36-year-old A Star Is Born actor spoke out during a CnoteLA street interview shared to TikTok.

“What’s the gayest thing you’ve ever done?” he was asked.

@cnotela_

Why can’t more men be like him? #streetinterview #PublicInterview #ally

? original sound – CnoteLA

“I’ve had a d–k in my mouth. F–k yeah. I don’t give a f–k. Why not? It’s worth a try, just wasn’t for me,” he explained.

In a follow-up video, he was asked about his sexual orientation.

“Who’s asking? Straight. Not because you’re gay! I’m straight,” he said. “Sadly. My life would be a little bit easier if I was gay. Relationships are tough. I’m always looking for, like, hot boys who are girls.”

@cnotela_

I love him. Good vibes #streetinterview #PublicInterview #goodvibes #ally #str8

? original sound – CnoteLA

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming epic The Odyssey is here, in which Rafi stars alongside a ton of celebs. The film is currently set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. See the full cast!

In 2024, he joined Amazon MGM Studios’ sci-fi thriller Mercy from director Timur Bekmambetov. Set in the near future, a detective accused of murdering his wife has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to an advanced AI judge. Find out how it performed at the box office.

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