A Star Is Born’s Rafi Gavron Reveals the ‘Gayest Thing He’s Ever Done’ in Candid TikTok Street Interview

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Rafi Gavron is making a surprising revelation during a street interview.

The 36-year-old A Star Is Born actor spoke out during a CnoteLA street interview shared to TikTok.

“What’s the gayest thing you’ve ever done?” he was asked.

“I’ve had a d–k in my mouth. F–k yeah. I don’t give a f–k. Why not? It’s worth a try, just wasn’t for me,” he explained.

In a follow-up video, he was asked about his sexual orientation.

“Who’s asking? Straight. Not because you’re gay! I’m straight,” he said. “Sadly. My life would be a little bit easier if I was gay. Relationships are tough. I’m always looking for, like, hot boys who are girls.”

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming epic The Odyssey is here, in which Rafi stars alongside a ton of celebs. The film is currently set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. See the full cast!

In 2024, he joined Amazon MGM Studios’ sci-fi thriller Mercy from director Timur Bekmambetov. Set in the near future, a detective accused of murdering his wife has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to an advanced AI judge. Find out how it performed at the box office.

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