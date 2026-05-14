Alex Cooper & Husband Matt Kaplan Make Rare Appearance Together at YouTube TV Upfront Following Complaints About His Workplace Behavior

Credit: Getty

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan are putting on a united front.

The married couple made a joint appearance at YouTube’s TV Upfront on Wednesday (May 13) at Lincoln Center in New York City.

During the presentation, Alex announced her Unwell Network’s new programs that will air their the spring of 2027. She announced the competition series Unwell Games, the two-part miniseries Pot Stirrer, the microdrama Holiday Hard Launch and the docuseries Before The Steps.

Credit: Getty

The couple’s appearance at the event comes after Bloomberg News published a bombshell report about their company Trending, which houses Alex‘s Unwell Network and her Call Her Daddy podcast.

The report alleges that Matt, 42, who runs the company with Alex, “frequently” yells at staff members, citing “people familiar with the company’s operations.” The report also claims that while the company was producing the Unwell Winter Games earlier this year, Matt allegedly “berated” staff on set and threatened to prevent them from ever working in Hollywood again, which apparently caused one crew member to break down in tears.

Credit: Getty

Alex and Matt have not publicly addressed the allegations in the report.

The bombshell report comes amid Alex‘s ongoing social media feud with fellow influencer Alix Earle. During a new interview, Alix, 25, was asked about the feud, which she brushed off and said that it was “exaggerated.”

If you didn’t see, Claire Holt – who was previously married to Matt – recently weighed in on all the drama.

Click through the slideshow to see more photos of Alex Cooper at the YouTube TV Upfront…



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