Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Luke Benward Split After Almost 6 Years of Dating

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Modern Family actress Ariel Winter and her boyfriend of over five years, Luke Benward, have broken up.

The split actually happened back in August of 2025. They were first linked in 2019.

A source explained what happened between Ariel Winter and Luke Benward

“They just realized after almost six years that they were better as friends,” a source told People about the split.

The insider also added that, despite the split, “there’s tons of love still there between them” and Ariel still thinks he’s “the best.” They added, “They are still best friends and share the pups, so everything is really good.”

What do Ariel Winter and Luke Benward both have coming up?

Luke most recently appeared in Hallmark’s A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, while Ariel will next appear in Clash of the Thundermans.

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In May of last year, Ariel actually revealed why she and Luke moved out of Los Angeles. She also responded to the rumors that he was “controlling” her.

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