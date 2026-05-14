Barbara Palvin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Dylan Sprouse

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Barbara Palvin is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Dylan Sprouse!

The 32-year-old model showed off her baby bump while out and about with Dylan, 33, at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday (May 14) in Cannes, France.

When is Barbara Palvin’s due date?

TMZ is reporting that she is due sometime in August or September, but no further info was revealed.

If you don’t know, they met back in 2018 and he once revealed he was the one to make the first move…in her DMs

“She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months,” he told W magazine back in 2019.

They got married in 2023 and shared some details about their nuptials.

By the way, this confirms that Barbara was pregnant at the time of their scary home invasion last month.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment.

Congrats to the couple on their growing family!

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