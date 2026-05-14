Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Makes First Red Carpet Appearance, Attends Dior Show with His Girlfriend

Credit: Getty

Britney Spears‘ son Jayden is officially stepping into the spotlight.

Jayden Spears, 20, walked the red carpet for the first time by himself while attending the Dior Cruise 2027 fashion show on Wednesday (May 13) at LACMA in Los Angeles.

On the carpet, Jayden was joined by his girlfriend of more than two years, Gabrielle.

Who is Jayden Spears’ girlfriend?

It’s unclear how long Jayden and Gabrielle have been together, but they were first spotted together in paparazzi photos in early 2024, when they were both living in Hawaii.

Jayden first made an appearance on Gabrielle‘s Instagram page back in May 2024. She tagged him in a photo that showed them looking at the city lights with their backs to the camera.

They both posted about the show on Instagram!

Gabrielle shared a photo of them in the car while en route to the show. She also shared some clips from inside the show.

On Jayden‘s @jjayden_james page, he shared an Instagram Story with a video from inside the show.

Where was Britney Spears?

That same night, Britney was actually spotted out for dinner at a restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California, about a 30-45 minute drive from LACMA.

Her rep has spoken out to deny a report that claimed she exhibited disturbing behavior at dinner.

Posted To:Britney Spears Event Photos Jayden James Federline Jayden Spears