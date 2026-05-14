Candice King Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Her First with Husband Steven Krueger!

Credit: Getty

Candice King is now a mom of three!

On Thursday (May 14), the 39-year-old actress The Vampire Diaries actress announced that she and husband Steven Krueger recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Arlo Dominic.

“Welcome to the world our sweet boy…Arlo Dominic Krueger,” Candice wrote on Instagram. “Born May 3, 2026 at 2:56pm. We are so in love.”

Along with her message, Candice shared a photo of the newborn holding onto Steven‘s finger.

Baby Arlo joins Candice‘s two daughters Florence, 10, and Josephine, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe King.

If you didn’t know, Candice and Steven first met years ago when they starred together on The Originals. After seemingly re-connecting at fan events and conventions over the years, Candice revealed in December 2023 that she and Steven were dating and they announced their engagement in May 2025.

They announced that they were expecting their first child together in December and married in Nashville in April.

Congrats to the family! See all of the other stars that also recently welcomed babies.

Posted To:Baby Birth candice king Celebrity Babies Steven Krueger