Cardi B Explains Why She Was Yelling at Stefon Diggs in Public Amid Viral Leaked Video

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Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were seen having a bit of a situation outside of a coffee shop and gym on Wednesday (May 13) in Burtonsville, Maryland.

In the footage and photos shared by TMZ, Cardi could be seen seemingly yelling at Stefon as he sat against his car with his arms crossed.

While it’s largely unclear what was being said, reports indicate Cardi might’ve exclaimed, “That bitch is messy.”

In a follow up tweet after the video went viral, Cardi explained the situation.

Cardi took to X (which if formerly Twitter) to post the following message: “Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?”

Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 14, 2026

If you don’t know, the pair first sparked romance rumors back in February of 2025 when they were seen together. They eventually welcomed their first child together back in November, but faced breakup rumors a few months later. It’s unclear where they stand now, though they have been seen together repeatedly.

You can see their full relationship history right here.

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