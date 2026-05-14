Demi Moore, Diane Kruger, & More Bring the Glamour to ‘Fatherhood’ Premiere at Cannes 2026!

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The stars are back on the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

Demi Moore, Diane Kruger, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus were among the many stars that attended the premiere of Fatherhood held during the film festival on Thursday (May 14) at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Directed by Pawel Pawlikowski, the German-language film “centers on the relationship between the Nobel Prize-winning writer Thomas Mann (Hanns Zischler) and his daughter Erika (Sandra Hüller), an actress, writer, and rally driver. Set at the height of the Cold War, father and daughter embark on a challenging and emotional road trip in a black Buick, taking them across a Germany in ruins – from U.S.-dominated Frankfurt to Soviet controlled Weimar,” per Deadline.

Keep scrolling to see the stars at the premiere…

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Lukasz Zal, Hanns Zischler, Pawel Pawlikowski, Sandra Hüller, & August Diehl

Lukasz Zal, Hanns Zischler, Pawel Pawlikowski, Sandra Hüller, and August Diehl attended the world premiere of their new movie.

FYI: Sandra is wearing a custom Chanel Haute Couture outfit.

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Demi Moore

FYI: Demi is wearing a Gucci gown.

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Seth Rogen & wife Lauren Miller Rogen

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Diane Kruger

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Ruth Negga

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Chloé Zhao

FYI: Chloé is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress.

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Julia Louis-Dreyfus

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Sara Sampaio

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Aja Naomi King

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Alfonso Cuarón

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Samira Wiley

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival runs through May 23 and we’ll be covering all of the red carpet action, so stay tuned for more!

Browse through the gallery below for even more photos of the stars at the premiere…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Aja Naomi King Alfonso Cuaron August Diehl Cannes Film Festival Chloe Zhao Demi Moore Diane Kruger Event Photos Hanns Zischler Julia Louis Dreyfus Lauren Miller Rogen Lukasz Zal Pawel Pawlikowski Ruth Negga Samila Wiley Sandra Huller Sara Sampaio Seth Rogen