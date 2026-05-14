Drake Is Dropping Three Albums at Same Time on May 15: ‘Iceman,’ ‘Habibti,’ & ‘Maid of Honour’

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We’ve known for weeks that Drake‘s new album Iceman was on the way, but he just surprised fans by revealing that he is dropping three new albums at the exact same time.

The 39-year-old rapper hasn’t released a solo album since 2023 and now he’s giving fans a lot of new music to make up for lost time.

In addition to Iceman dropping at midnight on Friday, May 15, he’s also releasing the albums Habibti and Maid of Honour.

What we know about Iceman

The album title was revealed on April 21, one day after a 25-foot tall ice sculpture was erected in Toronto. After fans hacked at the statue with pickaxes, a streamer named Kishka found a bag that contained the name of the album and the release date.

Tracklist below:

1. Make Them Cry

2. Dust

3. Whisper My Name

4. Janice STFU

5. Ran to Atlanta featuring Future and Molly Santana

6. Shabang

7. Make Them Pay

8. Burning Bridges

9. National Treasures

10. B’s on the Table featuring 21 Savage

11. What Did I Miss?

12. Plot Twist

13. 2 Hard 4 The Radio

14. Make Them Remember

15. Little Birdie

16. Don’t Worry

17. Firm Friends

18. Make Them Know



What we know about Habibti

The word “habibti” is an Arabic term that translates to “my love,” “my dear,” or “my darling.” It’s the feminine version of the term, which is “habibi” for men.

This is a term that Arabic people usually use for their wives or girlfriends, in the same way that people use the words “honey” or “sweetheart.”

Tracklist below:

1. Rusty Intro

2. WNBA

3. Slap the City featuring Qendresa

4. High Fives

5. Hurrr Nor Thurrr featuring Sexyy Red

6. I’m Spent featuring Loe Shimmy

7. Classic

8. Gen 5

9. White Bone

10. Fortworth featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR

11. Prioritizing



What we know about Maid of Honour

A “maid of honour” is the woman who stands beside a bride at her wedding. She is not yet wed and supports the bride throughout the wedding festivities.

Tracklist below:

1. Hoe Phase

2. Road Trips

3. Outside Tweaking featuring Stunna Sandy

4. Cheetah Print featuring Sexyy Red

5. Which One featuring Central Cee

6. Amazing Shape featuring Popcaan

7. BBW

8. True Bestie featuring Iconic Savvy

9. Where’s Your Stuff Interlude

10. New Bestie

11. Q&A

12. Stuck

13. Goose and the Juice

14. Princess

Posted To:Drake Music