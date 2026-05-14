Drake Seemingly Disses LeBron James, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole & More on ‘1 AM in Albany’ Song

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Drake is about to make his return with his new album ICEMAN, and a newly surfaced track is already making waves and causing conversation and speculation on social media.

The 39-year-old rapper seemingly sprung a leak on Wednesday evening (May 13) with a new song called “1 AM in Albany.”

The track features disses aimed at his longtime rival Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, and even LeBron James.

“I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up / Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 & me, I’m a real n—, and he’s not, it’s in my DNA,” he declares.

The line seemingly references LeBron‘s move from Cleveland to Miami, back to Cleveland, and then to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The apparent diss comes as a surprise, as Drake and LeBron appeared to be friendly for years, and Drake even praised the basketball player in his music before.

However, the basketball legend appeared to take a side in the Kendrick–Drake beef by attending Kendrick‘s The Pop Out concert in LA two years ago, and he was seen rocking to the Drake diss “Not Like Us.”

There was already some rift speculation as of last year, when LeBron said the two were in “different places right now.”

“Always wish him the best. Obviously, um, different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. But it’s always love, for sure,” LeBron said of Drake.

Elsewhere in the song, Drake says: “I could’ve fell back like the married rapper, but we engaged, I told y’all I’m settled in my evil ways.”

Some are interpreting that as J. Cole stepping away from his 2024 beef with Kendrick after briefly joining in.

Drake also says: “Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I’m a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise,” which is being interpreted as a Kendrick diss regarding his height.

He also seemingly referenced Joe Budden, and possibly alluded to sleeping with his girlfriend: “I watched this guy spasm with a puzzled face / Who knows which one of his bubble shaped tings I must’ve ushered through the double gates / Showed her the time of her life while broski having stomach aches, hearing ’bout good times at lover’s lake and send her back to you while you sleepwalking naked in another state / Ah, you’ll live to see another day, and even if you don’t, it’s just another day. We ain’t crying for your punk a– anyway.”

Joe then seemingly responded.

Drake‘s ninth studio album, ICEMAN, is scheduled to be released on Friday (May 15). Here’s what we know so far.

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