‘Falling Out of Love’ Lyrics: The Strokes Return With ‘Reality Awaits’ Song

Credit: Getty

The Strokes are back with another song, and fans are eagerly looking up the lyrics to the new track. (In fact, it’s the No. 1 on the Genius charts right now.)

The Julian Casablancas-fronted “Reptilia” band followed up last month’s lead single “Going Shopping” with “Falling Out of Love,” the latest release from their first studio album in six years, Reality Awaits.

In addition to releasing the song, they’ll also perform it live on Thursday (May 14) on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The Strokes also played an early version of the song back in 2021 during a virtual fundraiser for NYC mayoral hopeful Maya Wiley.

Reality Awaits will be released on June 26.

The upcoming album was recorded with producer Rick Rubin, and notably features the use of an Auto-Tune vocal effect, which has divided fans.

“I denied, for a while / Fallin’ out of love for the first time / Some things are flawed by design / But I’m fine for the first time / Dancin’ in acid rain alone it’s new / But I don’t wanna do it anymore / I guess I’ll sing alone.”

Listen to “Falling Out of Love”…

Read the lyrics to “Falling Out of Love”…

Posted To:julian casablancas Lyrics Music The Strokes