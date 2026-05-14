Henry Cavill Chats with Fans on ‘Highlander’ Set in Poland

Credit: Backgrid USA

Henry Cavill is hanging out with some fans on set of his new movie!

The 43-year-old actor took a break from filming the upcoming Highlander reboot movie to chat with some fans on Thursday (May 14) in Lodz, Poland.

Henry was seen still in costume, wearing a brown leather jacket and black pants, as he signed autographs, snapped selfies, and chatted with the crowd that gathered to watch him film scenes for the movie.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Highlander was released back in 1986 and followed immortal beings who hunted each other down in order to collect more power. Four sequels were made and three television series were produced.

Henry will be playing immortal warrior Connor MacLeod in the upcoming Chad Stahelski-directed movie.

The cast also includes Karen Gillian, Dave Bautista, Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Max Zhang, and Djimon Hounsou.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Production for the movie was originally supposed to begin last year, but filming was pushed back to several months after Henry suffered an injury during pre-production.

Henry will next be starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez in filmmaker Guy Ritchie‘s new heist movie In the Grey, which hits theaters on May 15. Watch the trailer here!

Click through the slideshow to see more photos of Henry Cavill on set in Poland…

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