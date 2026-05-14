Hilary Duff Says Taylor Swift Inspired Her to Re-Record Her Old Songs

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Hilary Duff is opening up about being inspired by Taylor Swift.

The 38-year-old Luck…or something superstar got candid during an appearance on Kylie Kelce‘s Not Gonna Lie when asked about re-recording some of her earlier songs, like “Come Clean.”

“Well, I got to be honest with you. The whole Taylor of it all really set the bar for being like, ‘No, here’s how we’re going to do this. Here’s how this is going to go,'” she said, referring to Taylor‘s re-recorded albums.

“I actually called my versions ‘Mine.’ And then I think the other reason was, I recorded those songs when I was like 14 years old. I had not a clue what I was doing. I had no technique…the Internet loves to remind me of this.”

“I am such a different person now. If I’m going to sing these songs, I want it to feel and sound like me. I still very much sound like young…it was so funny too, to go back and like really try to get some of those sounds. I felt so bad. Brian, my producer, was like, ‘I’ve really been trying to figure this one out.’ Like the times were so different that the interesting use of percussion…it was just very not what it is today.”

“Come Clean (Mine)” has previously been released and special editions of Hilary‘s new album luck… or something. It is included on the (wine o’clock edition) vinyl, currently available on HilaryDuff.com, as well as the Walmart exclusive of luck… or something.

The new version of the hit song was included on Hilary Duff – (Mine), a Record Store Day exclusive silver vinyl released last month.

Later this year, Hilary is heading out on her first arena world tour in 20 years, The Lucky Me Tour – See all the dates!

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