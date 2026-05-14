‘Hit the Wall’ Lyrics: Gracie Abrams Drops Lead Single From Third Album, ‘Daughter from Hell’

Credit: YouTube

Gracie Abrams has released her new song “Hit the Wall,” the lead single off her upcoming third studio album, Daughter from Hell.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter, who is the daughter of filmmaker JJ Abrams, also dropped a music video that is directed by Renell Medrano.

The video “places a surrealist lens on Gracie’s inner world. Stripped back, shrouded in shadows, and brimming with symbolic imagery, the video offers fans a cryptic taste of what’s to come,” her teamed shared. The video includes a scene that mirrors the hallway scene from The Shining, with the lookalike twins showing up.

Gracie sings about feeling distant from a partner because of her avoidant attachment style.

And I want you so badly, but I close off

Like I thought we’d get married, but I guess not

Now you can watch me hit the wall

Hit the wall, I just hit the wall

I’m not a problem you can solve

Weighing the cost, impossible

I hit the wall, I hit the wall

Gracie will be releasing Daughter from Hell on July 17. The album comes two years after her acclaimed sophomore album, The Secret of Us.

Read the full lyrics to “Hit the Wall” below.

Posted To:Gracie Abrams Lyrics Music