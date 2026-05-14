Hudson Williams & Julia Garner Film Scenes for ‘Tyrant’ Thriller in LA: First Photos From the Set

Credit: Backgrid

Hudson Williams and Julia Garner are taking a break between scenes together on the set of their new movie, Tyrant.

The 25-year-old Heated Rivalry superstar and the 32-year-old Weapons actress were spotted for the first time on the set of the upcoming thriller on Thursday (May 14) in Los Angeles.

Julia was seen enjoying a quick snack break in between takes on the Amazon MGM picture, while Hudson was seen taking a smoke break while crew members held up umbrellas.

The cast of Tyrant is already stacked: the upcoming David Weil-directed thriller includes Omar Apollo, Paapa Essiedu and Nara Smith, who more recently joined the cast, as well as Charlize Theron and Demi Moore.

A plot has been revealed either, but according to Deadline, “it’s said to be a high-stakes thriller in the vein of Wall Street and Whiplash set within New York City’s elite fine dining scene.”

The director wrote the movie as well, based on a story developed with Cody Behan. David Weil created the Prime Video show Hunters and miniseries Solos, and co-created Invasion for Apple TV.

Last year, reports emerged that Amazon and Picture Company won the rights after a bidding war, and the project was fast-tracked once Charlize showed interest and joined at the end of last year. After that, “a number of stars” were chasing the project, before it ultimately came down to co-star Julia Garner, per Deadline.

There is no release date yet for the film, but stay tuned!

Click through to see every photo of Hudson Williams and Julia Garner on set…

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