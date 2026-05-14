Is Belmont Cameli Single or Dating Someone? Meet the ‘Off Campus’ Actor’s Real-Life Girlfriend!

Credit: Getty

Belmont Cameli is one of TV’s hottest rising stars right now thanks to his role as Garrett Graham on Prime Video’s hockey romance series Off Campus.

Fans are likely going to be looking to learn more about the 28-year-old actor’s real-life relationship status and we have all the info you need.

Belmont is dating comedy writer Raina Morris.

Credit: BFA/Victor Arriola

Who is Belmont Cameli’s girlfriend Raina Morris?

Belmont and Raina appear to have started dating in early 2025, as they first popped up on each other’s Instagram pages around March 2025.

That same month, they started making public appearances together, including at the premiere of his movie The Alto Knights and at a Dickies x Harley-Davidson celebration of the launch of the “Born to Be Alive” collaboration, as seen above.

Raina is a TV writer who has written on the TV shows Emily in Paris and Schmigadoon.

While Belmont hasn’t publicly talked about his girlfriend, he has commented on the relationship seen in Off Campus, between Hannah and Garrett.

“They’re friends first, and that’s usually really fertile soil for a relationship. So that was a nice aspect of it that excited me. It’s fun to go from friends to them discovering, ‘Oh s**t, I think I’m in love with them.’”

–Belmont Cameli, Swooon



Credit: Getty

Where else do you know Belmont Cameli from?

Belmont had his big break in the Saved by the Bell reboot series, which aired on Peacock for two seasons. He played the role of Jamie Spano, the son of Elizabeth Berkley‘s character Jessie Spano.

He later appeared in a few episodes of the Peacock series Based on a True Story and then starred in 2025’s The Alto Knights as Frankie Boy and 2025’s Until Dawn as Abe.

Belmont will next be seen in the upcoming Barbershop TV series, which is set in the same world as the hit movie of the same name.

Meet the rest of the cast of Off Campus!

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