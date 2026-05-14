Is There an ‘Obsession’ (2026) End Credits Scene? If You Should Stay or Not After the Movie

Credit: Focus Features

The new horror movie Obsession is now in theaters and it’s getting some incredible reviews, both from critics and fans.

The film, written and directed by Curry Barker, has a 95% rating from both critics and audiences right now on review website Rotten Tomatoes.

Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette star in the indie film, which is getting so much great buzz right now.

After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What’s after the credits during Obsession?

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Obsession, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Check out photos of the cast at the recent L.A. screening!

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