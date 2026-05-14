Jack Antonoff Calls Musicians Who Use AI ‘Godless Whores’

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Jack Antonoff is making his feelings clear about where he stands on musicians using AI.

The 42-year-old Bleachers musician and producer shared a letter to his Instagram on Wednesday (May 13), in which he reflected on the state of the industry, captioning the post: “ancient ritual :: only our people can see us sending love! how’s everyone been? hi from a plane.”

“many thoughts as we get closer to the everyone for ten minutes release and first shows of this time,” he began, referring to the new Bleachers record out May 22.

“what we do has become an ancient ritual. you don’t have to write music anymore, you don’t have to record it and you don’t have to bring the band out and play it. and yet for us, the idea of optimizing what we do is a complete miss of the entire point of what compels us in the first place. we (myself, the band and everyone i know frankly) have never been looking for this work to become quicker or easier. we were never frustrated by the randomness and magic it takes. we do it for that exact reason – and without the process itself = nothingness,” he wrote.

“so to everyone who is gassed up about the new ways you can fake making art, by all means dive right off that cliff. we’re genuinely happy to see you go. generations coming will be engaging in the ancient ritual of writing, recording and performing as it comes to us from god. so as we embark on this strange detour where the bad actors will willingly reveal themselves through slop, and the struggling greats will be further spread thin to make an honest living doing what they were put on earth to do, we (myself, the band and frankly everyone i know) remain more dedicated than ever to reveal what comes from within. writing music, recording and performing it – that’s it. nothing more embarrassing than considering there is a way to optimize that holy process.”

“godless whores,” he bluntly stated.

“also interesting to me how it’s mainly the out of touch shouting about following this nightmare. the new artists i know are genuinely uninterested in anything that doesn’t come from within.”

“flying back from the west coast right now. my best friend’s wedding, some studio time, an acoustic show,, and a song with h willy last night. back to the studio tomorrow and then getting ready for the shows… cannot f–king wait. sending love!” he concluded.

Jack‘s comments come as various artists weigh in on the subject. Diplo, for instance, sparked backlash when he said creatives need to “adapt or give up” when it comes to using AI.

See the full letter…

JACK ANTONOFF

MAY 13TH

11 AM PST only my people can see me update #13: many thoughts as we get closer to the everyone for ten minutes release and first shows of this time. here’s one: what we do has become an ancient ritual. you don’t have to write music anymore, you don’t have to record it and you don’t have to bring the band out and play it. and yet for us, the idea of optimizing what we do is a complete miss of the entire point of what compels us in the first place. we (myself, the band and everyone i know frankly) have never been looking for this work to become quicker or easier. we were never frustrated by the randomness and magic it takes. we do it for that exact reason – and without the process itself = nothingness. so to everyone who is gassed up about the new ways you can fake making art, by all means dive right off that cliff. we’re genuinely happy to see you go. generations coming will be engaging in the ancient ritual of writing, recording and performing as it comes to us from god. so as we embark on this strange detour where the bad actors will willingly reveal themselves through slop, and the struggling greats will be further spread thin to make an honest living doing what they were put on earth to do, we (myself, the band and frankly everyone i know) remain more dedicated than ever to reveal what comes from within. writing music, recording and performing it – that’s it. nothing more embarrassing than considering there is a way to optimize that holy process. godless whores. also interesting to me how it’s mainly the out of touch shouting about following this nightmare. the new artists i know are genuinely uninterested in anything that doesn’t come from within. flying back from the west coast right now. my best friend’s wedding, some studio time, an acoustic show,, and a song with h willy last night. back to the studio tomorrow and then getting ready for the shows… cannot fucking wait. sending love!

Taylor Swift is clearing the air on her friendship with Jack Antonoff.

The 36-year-old entertainer and the 42-year-old musician/producer have collaborated on a lot of music over the years, and even won a few Grammys together.

Amid rumors of a tiff between the two after he didn’t produce her latest album, she’s opening up about where they stand.

“Jack Antonoff is a collaborator of mine and one of my best friends,” she simply stated to The New York Times in a new interview. Find out what else she said.

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