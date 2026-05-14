James Bond Casting Gets a Big Update as Amazon MGM Confirms Where They Are in the Process

Credit: James Bond Facebook

Amid all of the rumors about who the next James Bond will be, we now have a big update on the search: it is just now starting.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed today (May 14) that the casting process is underway at this time. Variety is reporting that they have started auditioning actors for the role. Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve is set to direct.

The studio also released a statement about casting 007

“The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right,” Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement.

They’ve hired a very experienced casting director to lead the search for the next James Bond

Another interesting tidbit: casting director Nina Gold has reportedly been tapped to find the next Bond.

Her casting credits include work on hits like Game of Thrones, The Crown, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Les Misérables, The Martian, Conclave, and Hamnet.

Who will be the next James Bond?

As of late last year, there was a new frontrunner for the gig and he is a fan fave star.

Posted To:007 Amazon MGM amazon mgm studios James Bond