James Charles’ Alleged DM to Laid Off Spirit Airlines Worker Revealed

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Amber Lendof Vargas, the woman James Charles allegedly called out on TikTok, is sharing his alleged response to her DM asking for help.

If you didn’t know, James made an angry, since-deleted TikTok video claiming that a woman who lost her job at Spirit Airlines reached out in his DMs with a link to her GoFundMe, calling her “a lazy piece of s–t” for asking for money. He since uploaded an apology video.

According to a GoFundMe rep, Amber was the individual James was apparently talking about. The 30-year-old Boston Logan Airport operations agent lost her job after Spirit Airlines shut down this month, as well as over 17,000 other people.

Amid intense backlash to James‘ original video, Amber is now getting support from hundreds of people on GoFundMe, including Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

“You apologized in private after embarrassing me publicly. But some damage doesn’t disappear just because you finally feel guilty. I heard the apology. I just don’t accept it,” Amber wrote on TikTok on Wednesday (May 13), along with a screenshot of James‘ alleged apology in her DMs.

@a_rebmaa You apologized in private after embarrassing me publicly. But some damage doesn’t disappear just because you finally feel guilty. I heard the apology. I just don’t accept it. #fyp #jamescharles ? original sound – a_rebmaa

Hi Amber, I wanted to reach out privately with an apology for the video I made. It was disgraceful and completely unnecessary, and there is no excuse for me yelling at and berating someone for asking for help in a shitty situation that was completely out of your control. I’m so sorry for adding to what was already a distressing time, I’m so ashamed for most only the video, but also for being so disgustingly out of touch. I was sent your video today and was so glad to see your gofundme has exploded, but I also know that getting attention online can be scary and overwhelming, especially when you never asked for it in the first place. I’ve spent the last few days reading stories from real people about what it’s actually like losing a job without notice and also learning about the journey to find a new one when so many people are going through the same situation. I’ve just donated to your gofundme, but also please know I’m here if there is anything else I can help with or do. Also, fully understand if you never want to hear from me again. I genuinely wish you all the best and hope you’re doing ok.

GoFundMe responded to the situation, as did many other people. Find out what happened.

Posted To:Influencers James Charles TikTok