Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen Split After 18 Years of Marriage

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Jason Biggs and his wife of 18 years, Jenny Mollen, have broken up.

The 48-year-old American Pie actor and the 46-year-old actress and writer married in April of 2008. They share sons Lazlo, 8, and Sid, 12.

A rep released a statement to Just Jared, confirming the news.

On Thursday (May 14), a rep for the couple confirmed to Just Jared, “the two have separated.” Additionally, the rep said, “they are on great terms and remain focused on raising their two boys.”

A source confirms how Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are doing now

A source also told People that Jenny and Jason “are doing great” and just celebrated his birthday together as a family.

“They are very much connected. I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms,” they shared.

We haven’t heard much from the couple recently, but in 2024, she did respond to some backlash.

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