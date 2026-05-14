Jennifer Aniston Kisses Boyfriend Jim Curtis In Cute New Photo

Credit: Instagram

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are still going strong!



The 57-year-old actress’ beau, who is a wellness coach and hypnotherapist, shared a little peek into his life lately, with a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday (May 13).

Among the pics, included a cute, black and white selfie of himself smiling as Jennifer kisses the side of his forehead.

“Life lately. Grateful,” Jim captioned his photo dump.

He also shared a photo of Jennifer posing with Charlotte Tilbury at a Lolavie event, and one of her surrounded by her dogs.

Last month, Jennifer shared a rare glimpse into their life together, including another cute photo, while she shared several photos on Easter Sunday.

Jennifer and Jim were first linked together nearly a year ago, in July 2025, when they were spotted on vacation together. A couple months later, they made their public event debut!



More recently, Jennifer has been back at work on the upcoming fifth season of The Morning Show. Just last week, she was seen filming at an office building in Los Angeles with co-star Billy Crudup.

If you missed it, , who’s not and who is joining the cast for the next installment of the Apple TV drama.

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