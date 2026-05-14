Jodie Comer to Star in HBO Limited Series ‘The Chain’

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Jodie Comer is heading to HBO for a new limited series.

On Thursday (May 14), Variety announced that the 33-year-old Emmy and Tony winner will be starring in the upcoming series The Chain.

The series, which was originally announced in January, is under creator Damon Lindelof’s overall deal with HBO and has been given an eight-episode order. Lindelof will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series.

In The Chain, Jodie will play Rachel, who is described as “a suburban mom who must consider the unthinkable when her daughter is kidnapped.”

The series is based on the 2019 thriller novel of the same name by Adrian McKinty.

Jodie is best known for her starring role in the series Killing Eve, for which she won numerous accolades, including an Emmy and BAFTA. In 2023, she won a Tony award for her role in the Broadway play Prima Facie.

She’s also appeared in several movies including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Free Guy, The Last Duel, The Bikeriders, and 28 Years Later.

Jodie will next be starring alongside Hugh Jackman and Bill Skarsgard in The Death of Robin Hood, which hits theaters on June 19. Watch the trailer here!

Posted To:HBO Jodie Comer Television