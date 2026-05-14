Katharine McPhee Changes Words to ‘Simply the Best’ While Singing to Spencer Pratt at Campaign Event

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Katharine McPhee is showing her full support for Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

The 42-year-old singer and American Idol alum was joined by her husband, David Foster, to perform at a campaign fundraiser for Pratt.

Katharine changed the words to the Tina Turner song “The Best” to be about Spencer‘s run for mayor. She also called out his opponents, current mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman. Watch the video here!

“You’re simply the best

Better than all the rest

Better than Karen Bass

And Nithya Raman

You’ve stuck to our hearts

We’ll hang on every word you say

We’ve been torn apart

He’s gonna fix this broken LA”

Pratt is a registered Republican, but he’s running as an independent in the mayoral race. He has surpassed Bass in campaign funding since January 2026, according to reports.

Pratt has known David Foster since he was a teenager, growing up as the friends of Brandon and Brody Jenner, who are Foster‘s former step-children. They all appeared on the short-lived reality show The Princes of Malibu together.

Pratt says it was Foster‘s idea for him to be a villain on reality TV.

“David Foster, he was like, ‘You need to be the Simon Cowell of reality TV.’ And I didn’t even watch American Idol. I didn’t even know who Simon Cowell was. I was like, ‘What? What does that mean? What are you talking about?’ He’s like, “Be the bad guy. Be the villain,'” Spencer said on SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show recently.

Check out the list of celebs who are supporting Pratt in the race.

Posted To:Katharine McPhee Politics Spencer Pratt