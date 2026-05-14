Keke Palmer Gets Support from BFF Lizzo at ‘I Love Boosters’ Premiere

Credit: Getty

Keke Palmer is stepping out for the premiere of her new movie!

The 32-year-old Emmy-winning actress had the support of BFF Lizzo at the premiere of I Love Boosters on Wednesday night (May 13) held at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza Gonzalez, LaKeith Stanfield, and Jason Ritter along with director/writer Boots Riley.

Credit: Getty

The movie also stars Demi Moore, Don Cheadle, and Will Poulter.

Here’s the synopsis: “I Love Boosters centers on Corvette (Palmer), the leader of a group of women targeting a trendy fashion mogul (Moore) as they aim to shoplift from the designer’s stores and sell the high-end clothes at a discounted rate.”

I Love Boosters hits theaters on May 22. Watch the trailer here!

Credit: Getty

FYI: Naomi is wearing a Schiaparelli dress. Eiza is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and David Yurman jewelry. Poppy is wearing a Francesco Scognamiglio dress.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of the stars at the premiere…

Posted To:Boots Riley Eiza Gonzalez Event Photos Keke Palmer Lakeith Stanfield Lizzo Naomi Ackie poppy liu Taylour Paige