Kylie Jenner Reveals How She Felt Getting Pregnant at 19, Reveals If Her Parents Were ‘Angry’

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Kylie Jenner is speaking out about getting pregnant at age 19 with her daughter Stormi, who is now 8 years old.

If you don’t know, the 28-year-old reality star and makeup mogul made an appearance on the Wednesday (May 13) episode of Jake Shane‘s Therapuss podcast.

She opened up about her daughter and pregnancy first.

“I remember when I had her, and I used to be like, ‘I’m going to be 28 with an eight year old,’” Kylie said.

“I was 19 when I got pregnant,” she added.

Jake then asked Kylie if she was freaking out when she realized she was pregnant.

Kylie said, “I was freaking out. Yeah, I was freaking out. I was really scared to tell my parents [Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner]….I was really scared, but I knew I was really scared. But there was something just inside of me that knew that I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself, what do I really want? What can I handle? And even if I have to do this alone or however this is the choice that I’m going to make and and then I told my mom.”

She confirmed: no one was angry at her.

“No one was angry at me,” she added.

Kylie shares two kids with ex Travis Scott: Stormi, and a son Aire born in 2022.

In another recent interview, Kylie talked about watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians with Stormi.

Posted To:Caitlyn Jenner Kris Jenner Kylie Jenner