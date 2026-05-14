Lainey Wilson Marries Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges in ‘Dream’ Tennessee Wedding!

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Lainey Wilson is now a married woman!

In a new interview with Vogue published on Thursday (May 14), the 33-year-old country music singer announced that she married Devlin “Duck” Hodges on Sunday, May 10 at the Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tenn. after five years of dating.

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“Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave,” Lainey shared about how they settled on the unique venue.

She recalled Duck, 30, asking, “‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’ We dropped by, saw the venue, and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property.”

The ceremony was held outdoors with a waterfall serving as the natural backdrop.

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“You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze,” the Grammy winner recalled. “I arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle with my Deddy to join Duck at the altar.”

Famous guests at the wedding included Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Ella Langley, Lauren Alaina, and Wynonna Judd.

“Our family and friends know how to have a good time, and the dance floor was packed all night,” Lainey shared. “To close out a perfect evening, Duck and I followed the band through a sendoff line of sparklers and cheering loved ones, climbed into an old white Ford truck and drove off!”

Credit: Getty

Lainey and Duck met on a blind date in 2021 and announced their engagement in February 2025. In an interview from 2024, she explained why she prefers to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Congrats to the newlyweds! See all of the other stars that also recently got married.

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