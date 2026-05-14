Livvy Dunne Reveals Her First Ever Audition Was For ‘The White Lotus,’ Talks Landing ‘Baywatch’ Role

Credit: NBC

Livvy Dunne is opening up about her first ever audition – The White Lotus!

The 23-year-old gymnast turned budding actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (May 13) and was asked if she had any experience auditioning before landing the upcoming Baywatch reboot.

“Yeah. So, actually, my first ever audition was in person,” Livvy shared. “But I was obviously so nervous. It was different, because gymnastics, usually you just go out there and perform on a 4-inch beam. But this, I have to talk and perform and play somebody else rather than myself. So, it was completely different.”

“I ended up not getting that one, which it was probably a show that you would know,” she added. “It was for White Lotus. I didn’t get it.”



Jimmy joked, “No one watched that. No big deal.”

Livvy then talked about auditioning for Baywatch and getting her first callback.

“I ended up auditioning for Baywatch, and I submitted my self tape,” she said. “I had, like, really no expectation of what was going to happen. I got a call back. I mean, it’s iconic, and that’s the first callback I’ve ever gotten. And I ended up booking it.”

Livvy was last seen on set of the Baywatch reboot series back in mid-April, showing off some of her gymnastics moves on the beach!



She is set to on the show, playing Grace, “a highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard,” per Variety.

The upcoming series won’t be premiering until 2027. Find out more here!

Posted To:Baywatch Livvy Dunne The White Lotus