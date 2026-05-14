‘Love on the Spectrum’ Star Pari Kim’s Mom Esme Dies After Cancer Battle, Co-Stars React to the Tragic News

Credit: Netflix

Love on the Spectrum star Pari Kim‘s mom Esme has passed away after battling cancer.

If you don’t know, the 24-year-old Netflix reality star was part of the cast for season three, where she met Tina Zhu Xi Caruso. They started dating and only recently broke up.

While on the show, Pari lived with her mom Esme. At the time, her mom had been battling cancer. In 2020, Pari lost her father as well.

On her Instagram Story, Pari posted, “If you still have parents and they are loving and caring to you, please be grateful and know how lucky you are! Time is precious and I didn’t expect to lose both of them so young!”

Pari Kim also posted a message about grief on her Instagram after the death of her mom

Pari wrote, “Grief and tragedy is not easy and feels very unpleasant. It feels like everything is becoming a train wreck and that there are two sides of yourself constantly fighting: the sad, lonely girl missing what was cruelly and unfairly taken from her at such a young age and the girl who has to stay strong and positive because she can’t give up if she wants to keep moving forward. Not every train track is a smooth ride. Sometimes the going gets rough and you need other trains to help you pull through and carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. It’s difficult to keep chugging along when your guardian locomotive reaches the end of the line but you have to keep going somehow even without her.”

Lots of her LOTS cast mates commented on the post.

Her ex Tina wrote, “Thinking of you a lot. Know there’s so many people who love you.”

Madison Marilla wrote, “Soooooooo sorry to hear about the loss of your mom!! She fought very hard!! Your LOTS family is always here for you!!”

Dani Bowman wrote, “I’m always here for you.”

We are sending our condolences to Pari Kim and her family.

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