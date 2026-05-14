Lucas Bravo & Mary Beth Barone Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Photographed Together at Cannes

Credit: Backgrid

Are Lucas Bravo and Mary Beth Barone dating!? New photos of them have emerged together.

The 38-year-old Emily in Paris actor and 34-year-old podcaster and Overcompensating star were photographed out and about on Wednesday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival is currently ongoing. Both Lucas and Mary Beth have been seen at Cannes events.

They were seen walking along the French Riviera together that evening in a series of photos

It appears they cued up and waited in a line while in and around the Cannes Film Festival grounds.

They were also seen later in the evening, walking a bit separately from one another.

They were seen arriving at a location together as well.

So far, neither Lucas nor Mary Beth have commented on if they’re officially an item or not.

If you aren’t aware, Lucas was last linked to actress Shailene Woodley and a source hinted at why they broke up.

See all the photos of Mary Beth Barone and Lucas Bravo at Cannes last night…

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