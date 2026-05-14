Madonna, BTS, & Shakira to Co-Headline World Cup Final 2026 Halftime Show!

Credit: Getty

Madonna, BTS, and Shakira are teaming up for what will no doubt be an unbelievable performance!

At midnight ET on Thursday (May 14), it was announced that the three acts will be co-headlining the first ever Halftime Show for the 2026 World Cup.

The exciting news was announced in a video shared on Instagram featuring Coldplay‘s Chris Martin alongside Sesame Street‘s Elmo and Cookie Monster, as well as Kermit, Miss Piggie and more from The Muppets.

The upcoming show will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, improving access to quality education and football for children around the world.

The news comes after FIFA announced last week that Katy Perry, Future, Tyla, LISA and Anitta will be performing during the 2026 World Cup opening ceremonies set for the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The final match of the 2026 World Cup is set to take place on Sunday, July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 2026 World Cup officially kicks off on June 11 with matches set to be played at venues throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. This marks the first time the U.S. has hosted the soccer tournament since 1994.

For U.S. viewers, the World Cup will be broadcasting on Fox in English and in Spanish on Telemundo.

It was also just recently announced that Shakira will once again be releasing the official song for the 2026 World Cup!

Posted To:2026 World Cup BTS Madonna Music Shakira Sports World Cup