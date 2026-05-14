Madonna Reveals ‘Confessions II’ Track List on Street Posters Ahead of Album Release

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Madonna is revealing the titles of the songs on her highly anticipated album, Confessions II – and you might find the announcement on a street corner near you.

The “Express Yourself” Queen of Pop unveiled the track list for her forthcoming studio album in the form of street posters, which seemingly first appeared on Thursday morning (May 14) in the Notting Hill area in London, England.

The Confessions on a Dance Floor follow-up album includes opener “I Feel So Free,” which was the first song from the campaign released last month, as well as her Sabrina Carpenter collaboration “Bring Your Love.”

Madonna reveals Confessions II songs on street posters

New track titles include “One Step Away,” “Danceteria,” “Good for the Soul,” “Fragile” and “My Sins Are My Savior.”

There’s also a deluxe edition of the album still on the way, featuring four more songs that have not been revealed yet.

Confessions II Track Listing

SIDE 1

I Feel So Free

Good for the Soul

One Step Away

Bring Your Love

Danceteria

Read My Lips

SIDE 2

Every Thing

Love Without Words

Bizarre

School

Fragile

My Sins Are My Savior

You can now pre-order Confessions II in various formats.

At the same time, it was also just announced that Madonna will join two more superstar acts for the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show on July 19. Get the details.

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