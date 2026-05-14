‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie Gets 18 Character Posters, Featuring Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, & More

Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

The upcoming movie Masters of the Universe is just weeks away from hitting theaters and the studio has released 18 character posters, featuring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, and more.

In Masters of the Universe, director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The movie will be hitting theaters on June 5 and also stars Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, and Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto.

You can check out all of the character posters below.

Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine is starring in the movie as Adam Glenn / He-Man.

Camila Mendes

Riverdale actress Camila Mendes stars in the film as Teela.

Jared Leto

Oscar winner Jared Leto stars in the movie as Skeletor.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba will be seen in the movie as Duncan / Man-At-Arms.

Alison Brie

Alison Brie is appearing in the movie as Evil-Lyn.

James Purefoy

James Purefoy is playing King Randor.

Morena Baccarin

Morena Baccarin will appear as the Sorceress.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

Game of Thrones actor Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson is playing Malcolm / Fisto.

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig will be the voice of Roboto.

Charlotte Riley

Charlotte Riley is playing Queen Marlena Glenn.

Check out the rest of the posters in the gallery!

Posted To:Alison Brie Camila Mendes Idris Elba James Purefoy Jared Leto Masters of the Universe Morena Baccarin Movies Nicholas Galitzine