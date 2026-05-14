Michelle Obama Steps Out for Dinner with Daughters Malia & Sasha in Beverly Hills

Credit: Backgrid USA

Michelle Obama is enjoying a night out with her daughters!

The 62-year-old former First Lady stepped out for dinner with daughters Malia and Sasha, along with some of their friends, at Funke restaurant on Monday night (May 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Credit: Backgrid USA

For her night out, Michelle kept things casual in a light green jacket with a brown collar over a tan Henley-styled shirt and jeans while carrying the the Valérie bag by Jacquemus.

Malia, 27, donned a black-and-white floral-printed slip midi dress paired with black boots while Sasha, 24, shared a glimpse at her belly button piercing in a denim top paired with coordinating jeans and navy shoes.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Michelle was seen making a quick dash in and out of the restaurant through the back door while her daughters and their friends left through a different door.

During an August 2025 episode of her IMO podcast, which she co-hosts with brother Craig Robinson, Michelle revealed the dating advice she shared with her daughters.

If you didn’t see, Michelle revealed husband Barack Obama‘s reaction to her 10 new piercings!

Posted To:Candid Photos Malia Obama Michelle Obama Sasha Obama