Miley Cyrus Joins Sabrina Carpenter, Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, & More At Dior Cruise Show 2027!

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May 14, 2026
2027 Dior Cruise Show
Credit: Getty

Dior is hosting a star-studded fashion show!

Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Miles Teller, and Anya Taylor-Joy all posed for photos as they arrived at the 2027 Dior Cruise Show on Wednesday (May 13) held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles.

For the fashion event, Miley looked cool in a denim on denim outfit while Sabrina donned a buttery yellow-colored ruffled dress.

Dior Creative Director Jonathan Anderson presented his highly-anticipated debut cruise 2027 collection during the show set against the backdrop of LACMA’s newly opened David Geffen Galleries.

Other stars in attendance included Mikey Madison, Tracee Ellis Ross, Macaulay Culkin, Taylor Russell, Miranda Kerr, LaKeith Stanfield, along with many more.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs who showed up…

Miley Cyrus
Jeff Goldblum & wife Emilie Livingston
Sabrina Carpenter
Miles Teller & wife Keleigh
Miranda Kerr & husband Evan Spiegel
Anya Taylor-Joy
Grace Gummer
Kimora Lee Simmons & daughter Aoki
Mikey Madison
LaKeith Stanfield & wife Kasmere Trice Stanfield
Taylor Russell
Steven Yeun
Danny Elfman
Valentina Ferrer
Bill Pullman
Heather Dubrow & daughter Katarina
Samantha Quan & Sean Baker
Seoyeon Jang
Archie Madekwe
Macaulay Culkin
Leslie Mann
Owen Thiele
EJ Johnson
Jake Shane
Shay Mitchell
Dominic Fike
Paul W. Downs
Tracee Ellis Ross
Esther Rose McGregor
Ejae & partner Sam Kim
Greta Lee
Soo Joo Park
Eileen Gu
Chase Sui Wonders
Jay Shetty
Derek Blasberg
Gia Coppola
Celine Song
Alison Oliver
Jisoo

View a full gallery of photos below!

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