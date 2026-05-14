Miley Cyrus Joins Sabrina Carpenter, Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, & More At Dior Cruise Show 2027!

Credit: Getty

Dior is hosting a star-studded fashion show!

Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Miles Teller, and Anya Taylor-Joy all posed for photos as they arrived at the 2027 Dior Cruise Show on Wednesday (May 13) held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles.

For the fashion event, Miley looked cool in a denim on denim outfit while Sabrina donned a buttery yellow-colored ruffled dress.

Dior Creative Director Jonathan Anderson presented his highly-anticipated debut cruise 2027 collection during the show set against the backdrop of LACMA’s newly opened David Geffen Galleries.

Other stars in attendance included Mikey Madison, Tracee Ellis Ross, Macaulay Culkin, Taylor Russell, Miranda Kerr, LaKeith Stanfield, along with many more.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs who showed up…

Miley Cyrus Jeff Goldblum & wife Emilie Livingston Sabrina Carpenter Miles Teller & wife Keleigh Miranda Kerr & husband Evan Spiegel Anya Taylor-Joy Grace Gummer Kimora Lee Simmons & daughter Aoki Mikey Madison LaKeith Stanfield & wife Kasmere Trice Stanfield Taylor Russell Steven Yeun Danny Elfman Valentina Ferrer Bill Pullman Heather Dubrow & daughter Katarina Samantha Quan & Sean Baker Seoyeon Jang Archie Madekwe Macaulay Culkin Leslie Mann Owen Thiele EJ Johnson Jake Shane Shay Mitchell Dominic Fike Paul W. Downs Tracee Ellis Ross Esther Rose McGregor Ejae & partner Sam Kim Greta Lee Soo Joo Park Eileen Gu Chase Sui Wonders Jay Shetty Derek Blasberg Gia Coppola Celine Song Alison Oliver Jisoo

View a full gallery of photos below!

Posted To:Alison Oliver Anya Taylor Joy aoki lee simmons Archie Madekwe Bill Pullman Celine Song Chase Sui Wonders Danny Elfman Derek Blasberg Dominic Fike Eileen Gu EJ Johnson EJAE Emilie Livingston Esther Rose Mcgregor Evan Spiegel Event Photos gia coppola Grace Gummer Greta Lee Heather DuBrow Jake Shane Jay Shetty Jeff Goldblum Kasmere Trice Stanfield Katarina Dubrow Keleigh Teller Kimora Lee Simmons Lakeith Stanfield Leslie Mann Macaulay Culkin Mikey Madison Miles Teller Miley Cyrus Miranda Kerr Owen Thiele Paul W Downs Sabrina Carpenter Sam Kim Samantha Quan Sean Baker Seoyeon Jang Shay Mitchell Soo Joo Park Steven Yeun Taylor Russell Tracee Ellis Ross Valentina Ferrer