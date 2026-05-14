Millie Bobby Brown, Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, John Cena, & More Promote Their Upcoming Projects at Netflix Upfront 2026!

Credit: Getty

The stars are taking over the 2026 Netflix Upfront!

Millie Bobby Brown, Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, John Cena, and Pete Davidson were among the many stars at the press event to promote their upcoming projects for the streamer on Wednesday (May 13) held at Sunset Pier 94 Studios in New York City.

Credit: Getty

Millie Bobby Brown for Just Picture It

Millie Bobby Brown was at the event to promote her new rom-com Just Picture It, which she stars in alongside Gabriel LaBelle.

In the movie, “two college students are surprised when their phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future featuring them as a happily married couple with kids.”

Credit: Getty

Malin Akerman & Brittany Snow for The Hunting Wives season 2

Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow attended the event to promote the upcoming second season of their juicy drama series The Hunting Wives.

Here’s the logline: At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?

Credit: Getty

Jonathan Daviss, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, & Carlacia Grant for Outer Banks season 5

Jonathan Daviss, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey and Carlacia Grant attended the event to promote the fifth and final season of Outer Banks.

Here’s the season 5 synopsis: “Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a ‘normal’ life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed ‘Poguelandia 2.0’, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the ‘G’ game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?”

Credit: Getty

Pete Davidson for podcasts

Pete Davidson attended the event to promote Netflix’s increasing activity in the podcast space.

If you didn’t know, the SNL alum hosts the The Pete Davidson Show, in which he “welcomes friends and famous faces for an intimate weekly hangout at the most exclusive venue in New York — his garage.”

Credit: Getty

Leanne Morgan for Leanne season 2

Leanne Morgan attended the event to promote season two of her sitcom Leanne.

The sitcom follows “Leanne (Morgan) as her world is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her for another woman. Supported by her family, including her ride-or-die sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to embrace the chaos and finds strength, laughter, and hope in the most unexpected places. This heartfelt comedy proves that it’s never too late to rewrite your story.”

Credit: Getty

Alix Earle & sister Ashtin for Earle Meets World reality show

Alix Earle, her sister Ashtin, and their family attended the event to promote their upcoming reality show Earle Meets World.

The new series will take “viewers behind the scenes of viral fame,” and “will follow Earle as she balances growing a business empire, bopping around the globe, and navigating her modern family dynamic.”

Credit: Getty

Eric André & John Cena for Little Brother movie

Eric André and John Cena attended the event to promote their new comedy movie Little Brother.

Here’s the synopsis: “Little Brother revolves around a famous real estate agent (Cena) whose carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric ‘little brother’ (André) unexpectedly reappears in his life. Witness the chaos yourself with the new images.”

Credit: Getty

Hasan Minhaj for Best of the Best movie

Hasan Minhaj attended the event to promote his new movie Best of the Best, which he stars in alongside Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia.

Here’s the synopsis: “Dance teams have emerged as a space for South Asian community building and cultural connection on many college campuses. Best of the Best will follow two childhood best friends, Maya (Ramakrishnan) and Anjali (Kedia), who join their college’s competitive Bollywood dance team only to discover that the road to winning the national championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined.”

Best of the Best will be available to stream starting on September 18.

Credit: Getty

Michelle Buteau for Survival of the Thickest season 3

Michelle Buteau attended the event to promote the upcoming third and final season of her comedy series Survival of the Thickest.

Inspired by Michelle’s acclaimed book of essays, the series centers on Mavis Beaumont (played by Buteau), who is “Black, plus-size, and falling in love while loving herself.”

Here’s logline for season 3: “Mavis works hard to grow her brand as a stylist and designer. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.”

Season 3 of Survival of the Thickest hits Netflix on July 2.

Credit: Getty

Tina Fey & Will Forte for The Four Seasons season 2

Tina Fey and Will Forte attended the event to promote the upcoming second season of their dramedy series The Four Seasons.

Here’s the synopsis: “Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow. The Four Seasons picks back up with the core group — Kate (Tina Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Danny (Colman Domingo), Claude (Marco Calvani), and Ginny (Erika Henningsen) — as they journey from the familiar comforts of the Jersey shore and upstate New York to the stunning landscapes of Italy.”

It continues, “With warmth and wit, personal blind spots surface for the group as they each grieve their late friend and embark on new adventures. Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, The Four Seasons remains a heartfelt and hilarious tribute to long-term relationships, while continuing to explore the highs, lows, and humor of enduring friendships and love.”

The Four Seasons season 2 will be released on May 28.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of the stars at the event…

Posted To:Alix Earle Ashtin Earle Brittany Snow Carlacia Grant Chase Stokes Eric Andre Event Photos Hasan Minhaj John Cena Jonathan Daviss Leanne Morgan Madison Bailey Malin Akerman Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Pete Davidson Tina Fey Will Forte