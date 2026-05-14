MMA’s Wealthiest Stars, Ranked by Estimated Net Worth

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MMA has exploded into a global phenomenon over the past few decades, creating some of the biggest stars in all of sports.

From championship titles and pay-per-view events to major endorsement deals and business ventures, many of the sport’s top fighters have built enormous wealth far beyond the octagon.

Several athletes have also crossed over into mainstream entertainment with acting roles, brand partnerships, and successful companies of their own.

We’ve rounded up the richest MMA fighters in the world right now and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

Click through to see the wealthiest MMA fighters, ranked from lowest to highest…

Posted To:Anderson Silva Brock Lesnar Conor McGregor Francis Ngannou Georges St-Pierre Khabib Nurmagomedov MMA Sports UFC Wanderlei Silva