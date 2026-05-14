Nick Lachey Details Recent Flight Run-In with Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson 20 Years After Their Divorce

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Nick Lachey is breaking his silence on his recent run-in with ex-wife Jessica Simpson.

Last month, it was reported that the 52-year-old Love is Blind co-host and the 45-year-old “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer had an awkward run-in when they were both sitting in first class on a flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday (May 13), Nick confirmed that the flight run-in did happen, and described the experience as “strangely okay.”

“You know it’s been 20 years since… and so we haven’t seen each other in those 20 years and then spent six and a half hours on a flight to Hawaii together,” Nick said, before clarifying that by “spent” he meant that they were simply in the “same vicinity.”

“Everyone was very very cordial, very respectful,” he added, noting that his wife Vanessa Lachey and their family were also on the flight.

According to Nick, Jessica was seated next to her mother, while her ex-husband Eric Johnson and their kids were seated elsewhere on the plane.

“It was honestly fine,” Nick said.

If you forgot, Nick and Jessica were married from 2002 to 2006 and starred on the reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica before their split.

Back in 2021, Nick had a very blunt answer when asked if he read Jessica‘s memoir.

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