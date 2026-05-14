Nicki Minaj Discusses Issues With Jay-Z, Why She Thinks He ‘Cost Obama a Lot,’ & Why She Found Obama’s Remarks ‘Condescending’

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Nicki Minaj is speaking out about Jay-Z and his friendship with former President Barack Obama.

In a new interview, the 43-year-old rapper spoke out about why she turned her support towards Donald Trump.

Now, she’s revealing a bit more about being “disappointed” by Obama.

She admitted to being “frustrated by the expectation that Black entertainers would reflexively vote Democratic,” and said part of her issue has personal roots.

If you don’t know, she has alleged that Jay-Z tried to “sabotage” her career via his Roc Nation, and told Time that he “has accumulated such concentrated power in the industry that many artists have come to resent him.” Jay-Z is a supporter and friend of the Obamas.

“I think Jay-Z ended up costing Obama a lot, whether he knows it or not. Lots of rappers don’t like Jay-Z and were afraid to say it,” Nicki shared.

Apparently, a 2024 campaign speech Obama delivered was another issue that Nicki brought up. She says she found it “condescending” that Obama implied “Black male voters were uncomfortable making a woman the world’s most powerful person.”

“I just saw so many videos of Black men saying that they didn’t like the way they felt about that speech that Obama gave,” she says. “They felt like they weren’t being listened to.”

Nicki also revealed when she started quietly supporting Donald Trump, and why she finally made it public.

Posted To:Barack Obama Jay Z Nicki Minaj