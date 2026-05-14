Nicki Minaj Reveals When She Started Quietly Supporting Trump, Why She Initially Stayed Silent, & What Made Her Speak Out Publicly

Credit: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is opening up about why she turned towards MAGA and publicly supporting Donald Trump.

In a new interview, she spoke out about Trump‘s rise, other celebrities who have similar MAGA views, and the event that finally caused her to speak publicly, via Time.

We’re breaking down her quotes here that might interest her fans.

Keep reading to see what Nicki Minaj shared about her Republican-leaning views…

Posted To:Donald Trump EG MAGA Nicki Minaj Politics