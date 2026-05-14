Nicole Kidman Fronts Christie’s New Short Film Celebrating Constantin Brancusi Sculpture

Credit: Hunter Abrams/Christie's

Nicole Kidman is stepping into the world of fine art in a new collaboration with Christie’s.

The Oscar-winning actress, producer, and entertainer partnered with the luxury auction house for a new short film centered around the emotional experience of engaging with art.

In the video that highlights the emotional power of art, Nicole visits Christie’s Rockefeller Center galleries in New York City to view Constantin Brancusi’s iconic sculpture Danaïdes, which was created in 1913 and is widely considered to be the first modern sculpture.

The sculpture is part of the SI Newhouse Collection being offered during Christie’s May Marquee sales and will remain on public display at Christie’s New York through May 18.

Watch Nicole Kidman’s new Christie’s video below, which is set to David Bowie‘s “Golden Years”!

Browse through the gallery below to get a closer look at the sculpture…

Credit: Hunter Abrams/Christie’s

Posted To:Nicole Kidman