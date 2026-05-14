Pedro Pascal Brings ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ to L.A., Shuts Down Hollywood Boulevard for World Premiere!

Credit: Getty

The world premiere of The Mandalorian and Grogu just took place in Los Angeles and we have all the photos of stars Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver on the red carpet!

The actors were joined by director and co-writer Jon Favreau, among others, at the event on Thursday night (May 14) at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood.

The massive red carpet was laid across Hollywood Boulevard, shutting down the busy street to traffic, just like on Oscars day!

What is The Mandalorian and Grogu about?

After three seasons of TV on Disney+, The Mandalorian is heading to the big screen.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu

Pedro Pascal talked about how special this movie is to him

While on the carpet, Pedro opened up about the opportunity of starring in a Star Wars film.

“I can’t tell you how important it is to me to be a part of something that could be the kind of memory that it was, to see ‘Stars Wars’ on the big screen as a kid with my family, with my friends, repeat watches and to just have that be part of my childhood,” he told Access Hollywood.

Pedro reunited with a Last of Us co-star!

On the red carpet, Pedro got a surprise from The Last of Us co-star Gabriel Luna!

Check out more photos in the gallery.

Posted To:Event Photos Jon Favreau Pedro Pascal Sigourney Weaver The Mandalorian & Grogu