Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Developing Film Adaptation of Afghanistan War Memoir for Netflix

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working on another new project for Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly working on developing a feature film adaptation of the Afghanistan war memoir “No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege” by Adam Jowett, according to Variety.

Harry and Meghan will produce the film through their Archewell Productions, along withe the company’s head of scripted content, Tracy Ryerson. Bridges of Spies writer Matt Charman is penning the script adaptation.

What is No Way Out about?

In Helmand province in July 2006, Major Adam Jowett was given command of Easy Company, a hastily assembled and under-strength unit of Paras and Royal Irish rangers. Their mission was to hold the District Centre of Musa Qala at any cost. Easy Company found themselves in a ramshackle compound, cut off and heavily outnumbered by the Taliban in the town. In No Way Out, Adam evokes the heat and chaos of battle as the Taliban hit Easy Company with wave after wave of brutal attack. He describes what it was like to have responsibility for the lives of his men as they fought back heroically over twenty-one days and nights of relentless, nerve-shredding combat. Finally, as they came down to their last rounds and death stared Easy Company in the face, the siege took an extraordinary turn . . . Powerful, highly-charged and moving, No Way Out is Adam’s tribute to the men of Easy Company who paid a heavy price for serving their country.

You can check out the book now on Amazon!

If you recall, Prince Harry served two tours of duty in Afghanistan during his tenure in the British Army.

This is the second news in recent months of Harry and Meghan developing a project for Netflix. They also have a polo drama series in the works.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Sussexes were having a falling out with Netflix as their partnership struggled. However, they have now had two announcements come out since then.

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