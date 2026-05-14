Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Step Out in NYC to Celebrate Son RZA’s 4th Birthday!

Credit: Backgrid USA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating their eldest son’s birthday!

The couple arrived at Sloomoo Institute for their son RZA‘s fourth birthday party on Wednesday night (May 13) in New York City.

For the party, the 38-year-old “We Found Love” singer wore a tan jacket over a cream-colored T-shirt and pants while the 37-year-old “Sundress” rapper coordinated in a tan trench coat over a black shirt and black jeans.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed RZA – named in tribute to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer/rapper RZA – in May 2022. They are also parents to son Riot, born in August 2023, and daughter Rocki, born in September 2025.

After the party, Rihanna and Rocky stepped out for a low-key dinner date.

Credit: Backgrid USA

In a new video shared on Instagram, Rihanna gave fans an inside look into a night in her life, which included footage at home with her three kids, and she also teased the new music she’s working during a session in the recording studio.

If you didn’t see A$AP Rocky just recently announced that he will be hitting the road on his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour! Check out all of the dates and stops here.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepping out in NYC on Wednesday night…



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