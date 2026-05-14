Ryan Lochte Claps Back After People Say He’s ‘Unrecognizable’ at 41: ‘They’re All Clowns’

Credit: Getty, Instagram

Ryan Lochte is speaking out in response to people saying he look unrecognizable in his latest Instagram video.

The 41-year-old Olympic gold medal winning swimmer shared a video on Instagram this week, opening up about taking on a position as assistant swimming and diving coach at the Missouri State University.

The lighting made Ryan appear extremely tan and made his hair appear darker than usual, giving off the appearance that he looks a lot different now.

Ryan‘s girlfriend Molly Gilliham posted a follow-up video, telling him about the online chatter about his looks.

“My phone is blowing up with everyone saying that nobody recognizes you. Baby, they say that you don’t look the same at all,” Molly tells him.

Ryan responded, “Oh, so they’re taking a picture of when I was working out every day, getting makeup put on me for photo shoots. Back in [the] 2012 Olympics. We’re in 2026. What’s that, 14 years? I mean, to be unrecognizable. I don’t get it. They’re all clowns. Like, come on.”

On his Instagram Story, Ryan added, “I guess aging is frowned upon? What’s happening lol.”

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