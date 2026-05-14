Sandra Huller Builds Oscar Buzz for ‘Fatherland’ Performance at Cannes Film Festival, Could Get Multiple Nominations in 2027

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Sandra Huller has four movies being released in 2026 and she’s seemingly going to be in awards contention for all of them.

The 48-year-old German actress continued her Oscar buzz at the premiere of her film Fatherland at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday (May 14) in Cannes, France.

Sandra is earning rave reviews for her performance in the movie, which got a 5-minute standing ovation from the festival audience.

What is Fatherland about?

Fatherland is written and directed by Pawel Pawlikowski, best known for 2013’s Ida and 2018’s Cold War, both of which earned him Oscar nominations.

FATHERLAND centres on the relationship between the Nobel Prize-winning writer Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika, actress, writer and rally driver. In the summer of 1949, at the height of the Cold War, father and daughter embark on a challenging and emotional road trip in a black Buick taking them across a Germany in ruins – from US dominated Frankfurt to Soviet controlled Weimar. Returning home after sixteen years of exile in the US, Thomas Mann has to face not only a divided fatherland, but also deep fracture within his own family.

Sandra Huller has four movies coming out this year!

You already saw her in the smash hit movie Project Hail Mary, which has Sandra leading the predictions for Best Supporting Actress.

She’s expected to also be included in the Best Supporting Actress for the movie Digger, in which she stars opposite Tom Cruise.

For Fatherland and Rose, Sandra will be in contention for Best Actress. She won the Best Leading Performance award at the Berlin Film Festival for Rose.

What did Sandra Huller wear to the premiere?

Sandra is dressed in Chanel! She’s wearing a black crepe dress embellished in the back with a large white bow extending into a train with a jacket embroidered with white feathers dyed black at their tips, inspired by look 33 from the CHANEL Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2026 collection.

Check out more photos in the gallery.

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Event Photos Fatherland Movies Sandra Huller