Secret Service Member Has ‘Intense’ Standoff with Chinese Security During First Day of Trump Visit

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The first day of Donald Trump‘s state visit to China included what was described as an “intense discussion” between U.S. and Chinese officials after a Secret Service member was stopped from entering a site.

On Thursday (May 14), the White House press pool reported that they were delayed for some time from entering the Temple of Heaven in Beijing after a Secret Service member was stopped for carrying a weapon.

The incident with the Secret Service member was reported by the White House press pool.

An X account that tracks updates from the pool attributed the remarks to Danny Kemp of Agence France-Presse.

“The pool’s entry to the temple complex was delayed by nearly half an hour by a lengthy and increasingly intense discussion between US and Chinese officials, after Chinese security refused to allow a Secret Service agent accompanying the pool to enter the temple compound with his weapon,” Kemp wrote, per the account. “A compromise was eventually found.”

The Hill also reported on the incident, citing the press pool.

The terms of the compromise were not immediately clear. It is also unclear if other Secret Service members were stopped.

Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the first day of his state visit.

During his first day in China, Trump, 79, met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, 72.

Speaking to the press after the initial meeting, which reportedly lasted for more than two hours, the U.S. president said that it went “great.”

“Great place. Incredible. China is beautiful,” he added.

However, Trump, described as “uncharacteristically restrained” by CNN anchors, opted out of answering a question about Taiwan.

In a statement shared with Politico after the meeting, Chinese officials said that Xi “stressed to President Trump that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations.”

“If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy,” the statement continued.

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